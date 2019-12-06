|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|Anna Carlson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Ogden, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, December 8, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Anna Carlson Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|St. John's Cemetery, Ogden, Iowa at a later date
|Notes:
Anna passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Goldenrod Manor. She is the mother of Katie Lowrie and Jana Carlson-McAnally of Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324