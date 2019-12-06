Anna Carlson
Service: Visitation
Name: Anna Carlson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: Ogden, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Memorials: Anna Carlson Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Ogden, Iowa at a later date
Notes:

Anna passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Goldenrod Manor.  She is the mother of Katie Lowrie and Jana Carlson-McAnally of Clarinda.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

