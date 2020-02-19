Anna (Cottrell) Gervais
Service:  Memorial Mass
Name: Anna (Cottrell) Gervais
Pronunciation:         Cot  trell   Jer vay
Age:  68
From:  Phoenix, Arizona
Previous: Grant City, Missouri
Day and Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020
Time:10 AM
Location:  St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Palmyra, Missouri
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: St. Joseph's Cemetery, Palmyra, MO
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com