Service: Funeral
Name: Anna Eischeid
Pronunciation: Eye-shide
Age: 40
From: Bedford
Previous: Shenandoah
Day and Date: Saturday, August 3, 2019
Time: 11 AM
Location:Bedford United Christian Presbyterian Church 
Visitation Location:Bedford United Christian Presbyterian Church 
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, August 2, 2019  
Visitation Start: 3 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers the memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial/s to be determined.  
Funeral Home: Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery: Fairview Cemetery ~ Bedford
Notes: Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  