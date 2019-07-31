|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Anna Eischeid
|Pronunciation:
|Eye-shide
|Age:
|40
|From:
|Bedford
|Previous:
|Shenandoah
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 3, 2019
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Bedford United Christian Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Bedford United Christian Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 2, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|3 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers the memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial/s to be determined.
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery ~ Bedford
|Notes:
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.