|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Anne Whitcomb
|Pronunciation:
|wit-come
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 25, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM w/Rosary service at 6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church or Catholic Daughters
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|St. Joseph Cemetery - Council Bluffs, IA
|Notes:
Anne passed away February 20, 2020 in Papillion, NE. Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Anne Whitcomb, 82, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.