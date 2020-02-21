Anne Whitcomb
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Anne Whitcomb
Pronunciation: wit-come
Age: 82
From: Papillion, NE
Previous: Glenwood, IA
Day and Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 24, 2020
Visitation Start: 6:00 PM
Visitation End: 8:00 PM      Rosary service at 6:00 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church or Catholic Daughters
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: St. Joseph Cemetery - Council Bluffs, IA
Notes:

Anne passed away February 20, 2020 in Papillion.  Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com