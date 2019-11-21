Argie Cole
Service: Funeral
Name: Argie Cole
Pronunciation: Are-Gee
Age: 99
From: Henderson, IA
Day and Date: Monday, November 25, 2019
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, November 24, 2019
Visitation Start: 2:00 PM
Visitation End: 4:00 PM
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery - Henderson, IA
Argie passed away November 21, 2019.  Condolences may be shared with her family on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com