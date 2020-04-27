Arlene (Newton, Holt) Moore
Service:Private
Name:Arlene (Newton, Holt) Moore
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Poyen, AR
Previous:Sidney, IA
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Lieu of Flowers, TeamMates Mentoring Program, c/o Kelly Boyle, TeamMates Coordinator, 3504 Harry Landon Blvd., Council Bluffs, IA  51503 TeamMates.org
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 