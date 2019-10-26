Arlene Smiley Price
Service:Visitation
Name:Arlene (Smiley) Price
Age:74
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha, NE
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 1, 2019
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:May be given in her name
Funeral Home:Roeder Mortuary, Omaha, Nebraska
Arlene passed away Thursday morning in Omaha. She is the sister of Lorenne Muller.

