|Arlene (Smiley) Price
|74
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha, NE
|Friday, November 1, 2019
|5:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|May be given in her name
|Roeder Mortuary, Omaha, Nebraska
Arlene passed away Thursday morning in Omaha. She is the sister of Lorenne Muller.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324