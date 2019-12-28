Arnold Gude
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Arnold
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Atlantic, IA, formerly of Elk Horn, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Time:11 a.m.
Location:Elk Horn Lutheran Church
Visitation Location:
Elk Horn Lutheran Church
Visitation Day and Date:
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. (one hour prior to service)
Visitation End:11 :00 a.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Cemetery: Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery
Notes:

Arnold Gude, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Elk Horn, Iowa, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Allen Place in Atlantic, Iowa.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Arnold’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.