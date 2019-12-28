|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Arnold Gude
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Atlantic, IA,
|Previous:
|Elk Horn, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 31, 2019
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Elk Horn Lutheran Church
|Visitation Location:
Elk Horn Lutheran Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 31, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m. (one hour prior to service)
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery
|Notes:
Arnold Gude, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Elk Horn, Iowa, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Allen Place in Atlantic, Iowa.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Arnold’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.