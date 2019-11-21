Arthur "Bud" Briggs, 84, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Graveside Service
Name:Arthur "Bud" Brigs 
Age:84 
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, November 25, 2019
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Open Viewing Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Memorials:Direct to the Family 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Monday for procession to the cemetery.

 