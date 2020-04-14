Service:Private Graveside with a memorial service at a later date
Name:Audrey Hartje
Pronunciation:Heart-Jee
Age:88
From:Coronado Island, California
Previous:Carson, IA
Funeral Home:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa
Cemetery:Wheeler Grove Cemetery
Notes:

Audrey died Sunday, April 12, 2020. A full obituary will be posted to our website as soon as one is available.

