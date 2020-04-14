Service: Private Graveside with a memorial service at a later date.
Name: Audrey Hartje
Pronunciation: Heart-Jee
Age: 88
From: Coronado Island, California
Previous: Carson, IA
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa
Cemetery: Wheeler Grove Cemetery
Notes:

Audrey died Sunday, April 12, 2020.  A full obituary will be posted to our website as soon as one is available.

