|Service:
|Private Graveside with a memorial service at a later date.
|Name:
|Audrey Hartje
|Pronunciation:
|Heart-Jee
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Coronado Island, California
|Previous:
|Carson, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Wheeler Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Audrey died Sunday, April 12, 2020. A full obituary will be posted to our website as soon as one is available.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.