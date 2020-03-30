Service: 
Name:Aurel Brown
Age:96
From: Anita, Iowa and formerly of Berea, Iowa
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Notes:Aurel Brown, 96, of Anita, Iowa and formerly of the Berea, Iowa area, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Caring Acres Nursing Home in Anita, Iowa.

As per her request, cremation will take place and there will be no viewing or services planned.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Aurel's family and arrangements.