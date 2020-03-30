|Service:
|Name:
|Aurel Brown
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Anita, Iowa and formerly of Berea, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Aurel Brown, 96, of Anita, Iowa and formerly of the Berea, Iowa area, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Caring Acres Nursing Home in Anita, Iowa.
As per her request, cremation will take place and there will be no viewing or services planned.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Aurel’s family and arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Aurel Brown, 96, of Anita, Iowa and formerly of Berea, Iowa area
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.