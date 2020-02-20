Service: Funeral Service
Name: Barbara Anne Rowe
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Sheridan, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, February 24, 2020
Time: 11:00 A.M. 
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Visitation Location: At the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, February 23, 2020
Visitation Start: 5:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 7:00 P.M.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: 
Notes:Cremation to follow service