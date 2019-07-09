Service:Graveside Services
Name:Barbara "Bobbie" Spring
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From: 
Previous:formerly of Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, July 15, 2019
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Oakland Cemetery at Quincy
Visitation Location:Family will greet friends at the Carbon Hall following the service
Visitation Day and Date:The procession to the cemetery will depart from Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa, at 10:00 A.M.
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:"In lieu of flowers" to the Carbon Hall
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oakland Cemetery at Quincy
Notes:

