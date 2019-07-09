|Service:
|Graveside Services
|Name:
|Barbara "Bobbie" Spring
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Previous:
|formerly of Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 15, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Oakland Cemetery at Quincy
|Visitation Location:
|Family will greet friends at the Carbon Hall following the service
|Visitation Day and Date:
|The procession to the cemetery will depart from Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa, at 10:00 A.M.
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|"In lieu of flowers" to the Carbon Hall
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oakland Cemetery at Quincy
|Notes:
On-line condolences may be left at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com