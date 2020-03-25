|Service:
|Barbara Joanne Smith
|45
|Maryville, MO
|Open visitation Monday, March 30, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Per recent regulations, we must limit the number of visitors to 10 or less at a time, inside the building.
|To the American Cancer Society.
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Joanne passed away at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, with family at her side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
