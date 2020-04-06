Service:Private Graveside
Name:Barbara Stegall
Pronunciation: 
Age:53
From:Emerson, Iowa
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa and Malvern, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, April 9, 2020
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m. Note: Attendance limited to 10 individuals  at a time due to CDC Regulations.
Visitation End:6:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com