|Bertha Purdum
|87
|Lenox, Iowa
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Friday, March 27, 2020
|1:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|West Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Due to COVID-19 there will be no family present during the open visitation. Please be brief as we need to have 10 or fewer in the building at one time.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Bertha Purdum, 87, of Lenox, Iowa
