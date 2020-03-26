Bertha Purdum
Service:Private Family Funeral 
Name:Bertha Purdum
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 27, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:West Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Due to COVID-19 there will be no family present during the open visitation. Please be brief as we need to have 10 or fewer in the building at one time.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

