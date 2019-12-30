|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Betty Aquino
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 3, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 2, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church or People 4 Paws
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Betty passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.