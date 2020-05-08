Service:Pending
Name:Betty D. McGargill
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Imogene, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Betty passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Immanuel Fontenelle Home in Omaha, Nebraska.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.