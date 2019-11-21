Betty Henneman, 94, Clarinda, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Betty Henneman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Clarinda
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 26, 2019
|Time:
|1:00 pm
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 26, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|Starts at noon, one Hour prior to service- refreshments will be served.
|Visitation End:
|1:00pm
|Memorials:
|Nodaway Valley Museum, Clarinda First Christian Church or to the Siam Church
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick Funeral Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, Iowa
|Notes:
Betty passed away November 20, 2019 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com