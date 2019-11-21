Betty Henneman, 94, Clarinda, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:                                            Funeral Service
Name:Betty Henneman 
Pronunciation: 
Age:94 
From:Clarinda 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, November 26, 2019 
Time:1:00 pm 
Location:Walker-Merrick Funeral Chapel 
Visitation Location:Walker-Merrick Funeral Chapel 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 26, 2019 
Visitation Start:Starts at noon, one Hour prior to service- refreshments will be served. 
Visitation End:1:00pm 
Memorials:Nodaway Valley Museum, Clarinda First Christian Church or to the Siam Church 
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick Funeral Chapel 
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, Iowa
Notes:

Betty passed away November 20, 2019 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com