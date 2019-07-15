Service:Pending
Name:

Betty L. "McCall" Ratcliff

Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah 
Cemetery:  
Notes:Betty unexpectedly passed away on Monday morning, July 15, 2019 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com