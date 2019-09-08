Betty Lehman
Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:Betty Lehman
Age:83
From:Fresno, CA 
Previous:Red Oak, IA 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 14, 2019
Time:9:00 AM 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends are to meet at the cemetery for the service.  