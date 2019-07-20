Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Beulah "Billie" Franks 
Age:92
From:Red Oak 
Day and Date:Friday, July 26 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:First United Methodist Church, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 25 
Visitation Start:9:00 AM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to the First United Methodist Church 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Burial at 1:00 PM in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Luncheon will immediately follow the funeral service.  