|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Beulah "Billie" Franks
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 26
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 25
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to the First United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Burial at 1:00 PM in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.comLuncheon will immediately follow the funeral service.