Billie Shum
Service:Private Graveside Funeral
Age:90
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m. Noon
Visitation End:6:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Billie Shum Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Clarinda, Iowa Cemetery
Billie passed away Saturday evening at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

