|Service:
|Private Family Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Bob Hamm
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Open visitation Wednesday, March 25, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|8:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church, Nodaway Valley Museum or Clarinda Lions Club
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa
Bob passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Azria Health, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Bob Hamm, 96, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
