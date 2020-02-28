Service: Memorial
Name: Bobbie Simerly
Pronunciation:SIM-er-lee
Age: 82
From: Forest City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
Time: 7:00 pm
Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
Visitation Start: 6:00 pm
Visitation End: 7:00 pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery: Private family inurnment
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com