Brad Still
Service: Funeral
Name: Brad Still
Pronunciation: 
Age: 55
From: Kellerton, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Ringgold County Fairgrounds - Mt. Ayr
Visitation Location: Armstrong Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, May 11, 2020
Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials: In his name to be decided later
Funeral Home: Armstrong Funeral Home - Mt. Ayr
Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery - Mt. Ayr
Notes:www.armstrongfh.com

The family will not be present at any specific time on Monday. Social distancing should be practiced at services on Tuesday.