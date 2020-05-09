|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Brad Still
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|55
|From:
|Kellerton, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Ringgold County Fairgrounds - Mt. Ayr
|Visitation Location:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 11, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In his name to be decided later
|Funeral Home:
|Armstrong Funeral Home - Mt. Ayr
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Mt. Ayr
|Notes:
|www.armstrongfh.com
The family will not be present at any specific time on Monday. Social distancing should be practiced at services on Tuesday.