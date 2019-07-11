Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Braden "Brady" Wheeler
Pronunciation: 
Age: 23
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, July 15, 2019
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, July 14, 2019
Visitation Start: 4:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM       Scriptural wake beginning at 4:30 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions will be used to establish a scholarship fund in Brady's honor.
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

Brady passed away July 11, 2019.  Memories and condolences may be posted on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com