|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Braden "Brady" Wheeler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|23
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 15, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 14, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM Scriptural wake beginning at 4:30 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions will be used to establish a scholarship fund in Brady's honor.
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery
|Notes:
Brady passed away July 11, 2019. Memories and condolences may be posted on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com