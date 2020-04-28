Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low 49F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low 49F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.