Service: Pending
Name:Brenda Harris 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 59
From:Clarinda, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery
Notes:

Brenda passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Lee Memorial Hospital, Fort Meyers, Florida.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324