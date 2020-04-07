Brenda L. Roberts Beckett, 75, Villisca, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:                                            Private family 
Name:Brenda L. Roberts Beckett
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Villisca Public Library
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Villisca Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com