|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Bruce Prine
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Carson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 27, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 26, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Burial with military honors - Wesley Chapel Cemetery, rural Hastings
|Notes:
Bruce passed away February 16, 2020 in Texas. Condolences and memories may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Bruce Prine, 72, Carson, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.