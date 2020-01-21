|Service:
|Memorial Visitation
|Name:
|Buck Browne
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Bedford, IA
|Previous:
|Osceola, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 25th
|Time:
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Location:
|Purple Palace in Bedford
|Memorials:
|Directed to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a later date
|Funeral Home:
|Kale Funeral Home of Osceola
|Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com