Service:Memorial Visitation
Name:Buck Browne
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Bedford, IA
Previous:Osceola, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, January 25th
Time:2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location:Purple Palace in Bedford
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a later date.
Funeral Home:Kale Funeral Home of Osceola
Cemetery: 
Notes:Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com