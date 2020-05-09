Bud Conner
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Bud Conner
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 9, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston, Iowa
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, May 9, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers to the family for later designation
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home - Creston, Iowa
Cemetery:At a later date at the Iowa Veteran Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa
Notes:

Those that are attending the service are asked to observe social distancing.

http://www.powersfh.com/