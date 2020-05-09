|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Bud Conner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers to the family for later designation
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home - Creston, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a later date at the Iowa Veteran Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa
|Notes:
Those that are attending the service are asked to observe social distancing.
Bud Conner, 85, of Creston, Iowa
Powers Funeral Home
