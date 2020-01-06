Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
Name:Carl D. (C D) Carnes, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:47
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Gathering  Location:Autumn Park Apartments Community Room
Gathering Day and Date:Wednesday, January 8, 2020 
Gathering Start:5:00 PM 
Gathering End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery:North Grove Cemetery - Hastings, IA (At A Later Date) 
Notes:C D passed away on December 26, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha.  