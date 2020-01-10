Carol Henderson
Service: Celebration of Life 
Name: Carol J. Henderson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, January 12, 2020
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, January 12, 2020
Visitation Start: 1:00 PM
Visitation End: 2:00 PM  (One hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Carol passed away on January 9, 2020 at Glen Haven Village in Glenwood.  Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com