|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Carol J. Henderson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 12, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 12, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM (One hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Carol passed away on January 9, 2020 at Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com