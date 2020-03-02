|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Carolyn Brown
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 5, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 4, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM
|Memorials:
|Every Step Hospice, Creston, Iowa or Bedford Nursing and Rehab Center
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
