Service: Funeral
Name: Carolyn (Donahue) Travis
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Thurman, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, September 26, 2019
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Thurman United Methodist Church 
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Thurman Cemetery
Notes:

Carolyn passed away September 21, 2019 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE.  Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com