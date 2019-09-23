|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Carolyn (Donahue) Travis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Thurman, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 26, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Thurman United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 25, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Thurman Cemetery
|Notes:
Carolyn passed away September 21, 2019 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com