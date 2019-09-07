Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Charlene Pearce Nutting
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:California and Oregon
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Vine Street Bible Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Vine Street Bible Church
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Private Inurnment Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com