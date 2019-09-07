|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Charlene Pearce Nutting
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|California and Oregon
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 11, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Vine Street Bible Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Vine Street Bible Church
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private Inurnment Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com