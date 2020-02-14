Charles Liljedahl
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Charles "Chuck" Liljedahl
Pronunciation:Le-li-doll
Age:91
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Essex, Iowa 
Day and Date:Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:St. John's Lutheran Church ~ Essex
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation Date:Monday, February 17, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:St. John's Lutheran Church or Page County 4-H Endowment Fund
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Essex, Iowa Cemetery 
Notes:

Chuck passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Windsor Manor.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.