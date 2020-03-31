Service: Private Family Memorial Graveside
Name: Charles "Chuck" Maley
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: open visitation, Saturday, April 4, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 1:00 p.m.
Memorials: Northwest Missouri University Student Radio Station KXCV
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:

Chuck passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

