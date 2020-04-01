Service:Private Graveside due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Name:Charles F. "Chuck" Copperstone, Sr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Malvern, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church; 512 2nd St. Glenwood, IA 51534
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com