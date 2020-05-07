Charles H. Van, 76, of Clarinda, Iowa
Service:Pending
Name:Charles H. Van
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:Charles passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home in Clarinda.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com