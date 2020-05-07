Charles H. Van, 76, of Clarinda, Iowa

|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Charles H. Van
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Charles passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
