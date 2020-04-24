Charles Mier, 95, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                            Graveside 
Name:Charles Mier
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Time:10 am
Location:Clarinda Cemetery
Visitation Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel (come to the back entrance)
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, April 27, 2020
Visitation Start:Noon
Visitation End:6 pm
Memorials:Clarinda Fire Department or Trinity Presbyterian Church
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com