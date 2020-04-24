|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Charles Mier
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|Time:
|10 am
|Location:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel (come to the back entrance)
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, April 27, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Noon
|Visitation End:
|6 pm
|Memorials:
|Clarinda Fire Department or Trinity Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Charles Mier, 95, Clarinda, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
