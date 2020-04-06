Service:Celebration of Life at a later date once CDC restrictions have be lifted.
Name:Cheryl Jack
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a later date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com