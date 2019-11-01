|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Christie Boysen
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 6, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
|Christie Boysen, 61, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Christie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.