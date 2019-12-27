Christopher Todd Allee, 57 Maryville, MO
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Christopher Todd Allee
Pronunciation:Al E
Age:57
From:Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, December 30, 2019
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura St., Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, December 29, 2019
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Maryville Young Players to help establish the Lindsey Allee memorial Scholarship Fund
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Sheridan, MO Cemetery, Vanskyock Addition
Notes:www.bramfuneralhome.com